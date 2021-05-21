Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera ‘humiliated’ by Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX

The Apertura 2021 will mark the beginning of a new era in the UANL Tigres with the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the technical direction of the team after eleven years of management of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, and within the ‘curiosities’ that reveal Piojo’s statistics in the MX League, is that the strategist is a ‘great customer’ of the staunch rival of the U of Nuevo León, as he has a negative history against Rayados de Monterrey.

In an interview with Pello Maldonado, multimedia communicator, Herrera assured that with him at the head of the UANL Tigres, the dominance presented in the last Regios Classics would remain intact, although the ‘numbers’ dictate another trend for the coach.

“You did very well with América in the Classics; Tigres has four consecutive classics beating Rayados. Can Miguel Herrera maintain that paternity in Regio football?” Asked Pello, to which Piojo responded with an insurance ‘That’s the easiest question to answer, of course I do! ‘

In 28 matches directed against those of La Pandilla, Miguel Herrera only registered 24% of the points played, scoring 15 defeats, 6 draws and only 7 victories against the Albiazul team, scoring 41 goals and receiving 54 annotations.

Rayados has been a true nightmare for Piojo Herrera since he began his career, as his first victory against the Gang came in 2013, in his 12th match against Monterrey.

His best results against La Pandilla have been 3-0 and 4-2, both leading Club América; while his worst setback was a 7-2, this when he directed Veracruz.

In addition to that, in the Final Series he also has a negative record, since in three Liguilla matches he has lost two and won only one.

Herrera won the Semifinal of the Clausura 2013 and lost the Semi of the Clausura 2021 and the Final of the Apertura 2019, all of them directing America.

In Copa MX, Herrera also lost a Semifinal against Rayados, in the Apertura 2017, falling 3-0.

