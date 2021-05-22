Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera has already talked about reinforcements and ‘style of play’ that the felines will have

A few hours after being introduced as the next technical director of the UANL Tigres for the Opening 2021, Miguel Herrera already spoke about the design and the changes that could come for the squad of players, anticipating that he will seek to reinforce the defensive back and the ‘backbone’ made up of Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro and André Pierre Gignac.

In an interview on the TUDN program Line of 4, Herrera commented that he still does not sit down to talk fully on the subject of reinforcements with Mauricio Culebro, But if they have reached the base with respect to the areas that must be propped up to generate internal competition, the defensive back being one of the priorities to be reinforced, since it wants to have the best defenses in the entire Liga MX.

Also read: Yanet García raises passions with a tiny pink lace outfit

“I had both Diego and Salcedo in the National Team, I know them perfectly, I know what they can give me, I will talk a lot with them, of course you have to strengthen that part, because at the end of the day you have to see what happens with that part I have not had much time to talk with Maruicio Culebro to define what we are going to follow, but they are the parts that we have to strengthen and generate internal competition and have the best defenders in the league.

El Piojo announced that his style of play will be much more vertical than the one accustomed in the previous stage of Tigres, prioritizing quick attacks without much touch of the ball, but with possession of the ball, an idea of ​​the game that he hopes his managers will assimilate. as soon as possible.

“A vertical team, with not as many touches as they had been doing, but with a safe ball, with the largest people in the rival court and being able to be closer to the goal. If we lose, right there, let the team bite, try to pressure That it be a dynamic team that plays football well, there will be few changes that I hope the group will assimilate as quickly as possible.

Herrera pointed out that he comes to a winning and well-worked team, which only needs a few changes to resurface and return to the fore in Liga MX, as it has an extremely talented squad.

“We did not reach a team in crisis, we reached a team with success and with nothing more. I will try to adapt them to my idea, to the flexibility that the team gives, and the responsibility must be taken by them and assumed as regulations by them. “Said the Louse.

The former coach of the Mexican National Team said he was surprised by the popularity of the UANL Tigres, because upon his arrival, he was shown some statistics that place the feline team among the three or four clubs with the most followers on social networks and in sale of shirts, something that commits him to keep them on that site or increase the liking of the fans for the colors of the royal team.

“It surprises me, the numbers they gave me today, the success that Tigres had did give them more fans beyond Nuevo León, they have become the third or fourth team in social networks, followers, shirt sales, in many things that seem not to, but are a commitment, to be fighting for the first places. “The main thing is sporting success, winning, that he plays well, that the team attracts people. If Tigres maintains that rhythm, without a doubt all of you will be convinced that Tigres is a great team, “Herrera launched.

Regarding his revolutionary character, Herrera stressed that he will continue to be passionate as a coach, however, he assured that now he will be more measured in his actions, because he is aware that his people need him on the field, in the technical area, ‘fighting ‘along with them at matches.

On the subject of the seniority of the figures of Tigres; Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, and André Pierre Gignac, who average over 33 years; Herrera commented that they will try to take advantage of them in every way, since they are experienced people who lead by example on the field of play and still have a lot of football to offer within the university team, however, he accepted that they will look for new players to generate internal competition and gradually prepare a generational change.

“I believe that the spine must be solid, of leaders, of people who set the example. André with 35 years you see him run every ball as if he were 24, you have to make his wear where we need it, in the last three quarters of the court. Nahuel is 34 years old and as a goalkeeper he has time left, Nahuel does not win games, he wins titles, he is a guy in whom we will recharge a lot. Guido is a very important player for the previous era, I want him to generate a sports competition in all positions, in those three positions as well, the boys will know it and I like that the one that walks the best plays, that the eleven that I saw the best in the week jump in their dedication and will. You have to strengthen it, the changes They will be given gradually.

Also read: Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson ‘upset’ their fans with a Playboy-style photo

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: