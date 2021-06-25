Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera does not cry to Gignac and Thauvin and awaits another reinforcement

The UANL Tigres have closed the doors to any exit of first team players in the remainder of the transfer market prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and are still waiting for the arrival of a reinforcement plus to round off its squad, as stated by the technical director of the felines Miguel Herrera.

At a press conference at the facilities of the Tigres Volcano, Herrera He pointed out that he has already defined his ten non-trained players in Mexico and only left two foreign players out of his plans.

“Leo was not in doubt, I was in doubt who was going to work the way that I like and that everyone was in the idea, that’s why he traveled to preseason. The only ones who were out of my head for what I intend were Jordan Sierra and Julián Quiñones, “commented Herrera.

The places of foreigners in the club are full, so the team will look for a Mexican midfielder, among them Juan Pablo Vigón, from Pumas, revealed the “Piojo”.

“No one is going to leave and someone else is expected to arrive, we want to have alternatives for any circumstance. We have asked about Mexican flyers, we have 4 or 5 in sight, but (Vigón) is one of them, he is an interesting player, although not It is the only option we have, “Herrera said.

El Piojo said that the Tigres squad is complete, reiterating that with him in command, the young players of the Basic Forces would have some opportunities.

“We have two and up to 3 players per line, I am talking about three because there are seven young people working with us and I see conditions for them. I am very happy and satisfied with the team we have.

Herrera did not venture to assure that they will dominate the tournament in the Apertura 2021, but he did venture to predict that they will fight to be in the first positions of the classification, adding as many points as possible.

Gignac and Thauvin’s absences will not weigh

Regarding the call of André Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with France, Miguel Herrera made it clear that their absences will not be pretexts for the start of the season in Liga MX, since Gignac’s ‘departure’ was already budgeted , while Thauvin’s would be solved in the same way, reiterating that it has a vast staff to face these losses.

“The Florian thing is normal, he is young, with experience and the only benefit that we see is for our team, that we bring important players for their national teams. Mexican soccer always brings high quality players, for the Olympics having the name of André is good and France has a category player ”, he commented.

