Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera causes controversy for video directed to a ‘fan of Tuca Ferretti’

With barely a week as the new technical director of the Tigres de la UANL, Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera is already doing his thing in the northern sultana, because now he caused controversial a video posted in response to an alleged fan of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, former coach of the University, and who still continues to work at their offices in the Volcano.

In the video, Herrera He launches a promise to all the fans of Tigres that is ‘Tuquista’, ensuring that he will make them change their minds so that they trust in this new project that he will lead from the feline bench, as it will make them become ‘Piojistas’.

On top of that, Herrera promises that Tigres striker André Pierre Gignac will score many goals under his tenure in this 2021 Apertura that kicks off at the end of July.

The kind of things that make Miguel Herrera a mobster. You have ONE week on the team. A. Time for @maurodoehner @M_Culebro to place it. A DT was hired to give continuity to the history that Tuca left behind, not to make tribune videos pic.twitter.com/SDQXMIdDvT – Fernanda Sánchez (@Mafersar) May 27, 2021

“Let’s see, you bastard, let’s see, @ fidusa7, don’t screw me, I know you’re a Tuquista, I’m not saying you’re not, but you’re going to see that in a month you’re going to be a lice because this team is going to move forward back or to take flight. Gignac, a shitload of goals. You’ll see, I’ll dedicate it to you, ”Herrera launched.

The video generated discomfort in a sector of the fans, in addition to being criticized for being ‘populachero’ when expressing himself in that way, some journalists even made a call to the directors of the UANL Tigres, remembering that Herrera usually being a ‘hoarder’ of the spotlight and that makes you ‘lose the floor’.

The UANL Tigres are close to reporting to the preseason that Miguel Herrera will lead in the team, which will have a tour of the United States where he will face Chivas and Club América.

