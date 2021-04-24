Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible arrival

The name of Miguel Herrera has resounded the Mexican soccer medium in the last hours after airing the imminent departure of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti of the technical direction of the UANL Tigers as soon as the Clausura 2021 of the MX League ends, as the felines do not plan to renew the Brazilian coach’s contract after eleven years on the bench.

Unofficially, it is ensured that Mauricio Culebro, Vice President of the Tigres de la UANL, would have already met with Miguel Herrera, presenting him with a three-year contract and a millionaire salary, in addition to some clauses that he would have to comply with to avoid financial penalties.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Andrés Lillini threatens Club América for the Capital Classic

After these rumors and speculation, Miguel Herrera was accused at the Mexico City International Airport by sports media, questioning about his possible arrival at the technical direction of the felines.

THE “LICE” TAKES STRENGTH IN TIGRES After the rumors that Ricardo Ferreti will not continue on the Tigres bench for the next campaign, the name of Miguel Herrera takes force to be the successor of the Brazilian strategist, in case of taking the reins of the feline team, pic.twitter.com/HHOdv04JHo – Soccer Media Oficial (@futbolmediaofi) April 24, 2021

“I have nothing really clear. When it is so I will speak,” said Herrera.

If Herrera came to the Tigres bench, El Piojo would be reunited with Maurico Culebro, with whom he won a couple of titles at Club América with the MX League of the Apertura 2018 and the MX Cup of the Clausura 2019.

Herrera has not coached since last December, when he was fired from Club América due to extra-court problems during a Concacaf Champions League match and after being eliminated by Chivas in the Liguilla Quarterfinals.

Unofficially, it is ensured that another of the options that Tigres manages to replace Ferretti would be Ignacio Ambriz, León coach who has not yet defined his renewal with the Esmeraldas.

Also read: Club América: Francisco Feuillassier, the reinforcement requested by Santiago Solari

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: