Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera asked Club América player for reinforcement

The UANL Tigers will have the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the technical direction of the team for the Apertura 2021 and from now on they are planning the squad of the felines for the next season in which their first reinforcement, the French, has already been made official. Florian Thauvin, and whom Herrera would pretend to add an old acquaintance to him, the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra.

According to information revealed by the portal Ecuagol, Miguel Herrera He intends to take advantage of the situation of Renato Ibarra with América, since the South American is not in the plans of the Azulcrema directive by orders of Emilio Azcárraga and in his plans he is not continuing to pay a large part of his salary in an assignment with him Atlas.

The Rojinegros do not want to buy the Ecuadorian’s token and are looking to extend Ibarra’s loan, but under the same conditions, that is, that the Eagles continue to pay a large part of their salary, something that they do not see viable in America.

Faced with this situation, Miguel Herrera would try to convince the Tigres board of directors to seek the hiring of Renato Ibarra, who has a contract for two more years with América and is also being sought by Rayados de Monterrey, according to the aforementioned source.

The Ecuadorian is valued at 2.5 million euros and signed a Clausura 2021 with 2 goals in 14 matches out of 20 possible, having an injury-free campaign.

For that position, Tigres already has Luis Quiñones, Nicolás López and newcomer Florian Thauvin.

