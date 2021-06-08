Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera anticipates arrival of another reinforcement and sentences Florian Thauvin

Miguel Herrera He directed his first training session with the UANL Tigres this Monday at the facilities of the Nuevo León University Stadium, where he was seen talking with the leaders of the feline team, in addition to having some joking encounters with the figures of the Monterrey team , showing the good spirit with which they have started the preseason.

At the end of the practice, Herrera gave a press conference in which he revealed that the UANL Tigers They have not yet closed the door to new hires, so in the next few days the arrival of another reinforcement could be announced for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

“If at the end of the day you find a player you need at the last minute and he arrives, welcome, you cannot catch yourself before they give you tools, then we will try to have him as soon as possible, if possible before the preseason, or about her, about the physical part, it would be great ”, commented Herrera.

“We will try to get to soccer before the preseason, to see the internal competition in the group. That’s why Florian’s arrival these days was for him to work and get to know the group and have them ready for the preseason ”, added El Piojo.

In addition, El Piojo took time to ratify Guido Pizarro as the first captain of the Tigres for the next tournament, ensuring that there were things that he did not have to touch from the previous management of the University team, respecting the hierarchy of the Argentine pivot.

“I do not like to get to the teams to change and say who (will be captain). I have a reference to an orderly team, that there is a good dressing room and that it has worked, what works well you don’t have to put your hand into it. “What break it down? Until now, Guido is still captain,” said Herrrera.

Regarding the internal competition that he expects for the Apertura 2021, Herrera was very clear when mentioning that the players who show the best conditions in training will play with him, no matter who they are,

“The competition is already between the 24, 25 or 26 players that I want to have in my team. I don’t care where they are from or what they are called. I want to have the best eleven in my training perspective, how I see them in the week and in the match.

However, Herrera assured that he will respect the hierarchy of his players, which will have to be revalidated in each practice, so he did not ensure the ownership for the brand new reinforcement, Florian Thauvin.

“Hierarchies are respected for what the player does. You cannot underestimate a guy who, due to his career and achievements, but that position is won day by day. The one who walks the best will play on the court,” he concluded. .

