Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera and Tuca Ferretti have already met at the University

Miguel Herrera was announced as technical director of the Tigres de la UANL for the next Opening 2021 of Liga MX and just the day it would be presented by the feline institution, the presence of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti in the facilities of the University Stadium, it caused surprise in the media due to a possible discomfort for the new coach.

In an interview with Mediotiempo, Piojo Herrera made it clear that Tuca Ferretti’s visit to the Volcano does not bother him in the least, assuring that it is an issue that the directive has to resolve.

The source indicates that in his first two days as Tigres coach, Herrera and Ferretti have met at the University Stadium, but that does not cause any discomfort to the former coach of the Mexican National Team and Club América.

Ricardo Ferreti appeared at the University Stadium on the same day as Miguel Herrera's presentation as the new manager of Tigres. It should be noted that Tuya is not a Tigres coach and his contract expires on May 31.

“It does not bother me (it does not bother me), that has to do with the board, I have nothing to do with it,” said Herrera, who has a close relationship with Tuca Ferretti.

El Tuca has already warned the media that he will continue to attend ‘work’ until his contract ends on June 30, so it will be almost 40 days in which Tigres will have his ‘two technicians’ working at the University.

Miguel Herrera and his mistake in the presentation with Nahuel Guzmán

In the talk, Miguel Herrera referred to the fail that he presented on the day he was announced as a Tigers coach by Nahuel Guzmán, since the Piojo referred to the UANL as ‘National University of Nuevo León’, commenting that he was confused with the UNAM, accepting that it was a serious mistake on their part.

It came out, they corrected me when the interview ended, they told me ‘you said National Autonomous University of Nuevo León’, they told me ‘say the University, easier’ and I said ‘no, I was wrong, it’s the Autonomous University of Nuevo León ” .

El Piojo commented that he knows that the fans will be aware of any detail in his person, any fault or defect that he may present, but he put ice to the situation of his ‘sin’ with the University acronym.

