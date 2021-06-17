Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera and the revolution he has caused with felines

With less than a month as technical director of the team and after a first week of preseason, the ‘hand’ of Miguel Herrera would already be changing some of the ways of working of the UANL Tigers prior to the 2021 Opening of the MX League, as the Oaxacan striker confessed, Javier Aquino, in an interview for TUDN.

Aquino, who had already been led by the Louse Herrera During his time with the Mexican National Team, he assured that Miguel has drastically changed the dynamics that the Tigres had in their way of working with him. Tuca Ferretti, emphasizing that these changes have been well received by the feline squad.

“Honestly, the dynamics have changed a lot in the sense that the jobs are different, it is another idea and another way of working and the truth is that on our part we have taken it in a good way,” said Aquino.

“He also meets a group that has been working together for a long time, we are a family, we know each other very well and we are very excited to start this new stage, new process,” he added.

Aquino emphasized the good spirit that prevails in the UANL Tigres squad, as he looks forward to his teammates, who are adapting well to the new methodologies of Miguel Herrera and his coaching staff.

The Oaxacan said he was willing to play in the position that Miguel Herrera finds convenient, emphasizing that for him, the important thing is to add minutes, regardless of the area of ​​the field or the tasks that are entrusted to him.

“The way I see it, then I would like to start by winning a starting position, then it depends on how Miguel is going to play and can have the opportunity to compete for a position I will be very calm. With Tuca I had the opportunity to play as a winger, of extreme, many times of interior and I always tried to give my effort “, commented.

To sentence, Aquino showed the good spirits of the team’s goalscorer, André Pierre Gignac, who looks very motivated with the arrival of Florian Thauvin to the team, with whom he intends to make a pair of fear in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

