Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera and Nahuel Guzmán ‘threaten’ the Liga MX clubs

The Tigres de la UANL made official the hiring of Mexican coach Miguel Herrera, who, in a conversation with Nahuel Guzmán, launched a “threatening” message against all Liga MX teams, as they assure that they will continue to be a winning team.

Nahuel was in charge of introducing Miguel Herrera and before Piojo’s words about the goalkeeper, they ended up sending a message that the fans of the other teams would not like.

“You are an archer that the rivals dislike because of your attitudes, I had to be on the other side, because you are a winner and you will see that we are going to continue to lose weight to everyone because we will continue to be winners.” Miguel Herrera said.

Nahuel also joked about what awaits the other teams and assured that they are going to ‘screw up’.

“Gignac, Nahuel, El Piojo, fighting with everything, now the others will have to put up with you.” Nahuel said

