Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera and his luxury reinforcement will debut against Chivas

The new coach of the UANL Tigres, Miguel Herrera, already has a date to make his debut at the head of the feline team and will do so in a friendly match against the hated rival of his Eagles, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, a match that will also serve as the debut of Florian Thauvin.

This was announced by the UANL Tigers, as they have agreed to a friendly match in the city of Edinburg, Texas on July 7.

The match will mark the first appearance of Miguel and his star reinforcement, Frenchman Florian Thauvin, who will join the team on June 5 to start the preseason on Monday, June 7.

Tigres will have a tour of the USA where they will face the Águilas del América and Club Austin FC, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Thus, Miguel Herrera will be able to face each other again against the Eagles in a friendly match and against Chivas. Two tough tests for the ‘Piojo’ at the head of Tigres.

