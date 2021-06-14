Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera analyzes the physical state of Gignac and Thauvin

The team of Tigers is preparing to start its preseason games with the novelty of the incorporation of Florian Thauvin, who was presented last Friday and this Saturday joined the rest of the group in Playa del Carmen.

This Sunday, the players did physical tests in the hotel facilities where they are concentrated. Of course, the cameras went with the French attackers, who were on the treadmill.

Both players received the support of their teammates and Miguel Herrera and Giber Becerra, physical trainer of the feline team. According to Multimedios, the work they did was to observe how the players are assimilating the work.

Florian Thauvin is expected to train with the ball this afternoon with his new teammates. It will be there where Miguel Herrera will begin to analyze the position he will give the former Marseille player.