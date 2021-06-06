Tigres UANL: Metz player Fabien Centezo is offered to the feline board

The team of Tigers wants to continue breaking the transfer market this summer. The first reinforcement of the feline team was the world champion and Olympique Marseille figure, Florian Thauvin; however, he would not be the French player to arrive for the 2021 Apertura.

According to journalist Vladimir García, the 25-year-old side was offered, Fabien Centoze, who is currently active in the Metz, but the board would have a problem signing him.

The situation is that the feline team has an overcrowding of foreigners, so if you want to sign a foreign footballer, you will have to make room. The first to come out are Leo Fernández and Julián Quiñones, but there is nothing official so far.

According to information from Transfermarkt, Centoze has a value of 8 million euros, an amount that could complicate its arrival; however, the board hopes to cash in on some exits. The 25-year-old was a regular throughout the season with Metz, playing 39 games and scoring two goals.