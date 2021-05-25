Tigres UANL: Luiz Gustavo, the Brazilian team would be his reinforcement

The UANL Tigers continue to seek to ‘break’ the transfer market in the face of Liga MX 2021 Opening Tournament, well, in addition to the French striker, Florian Thauvin, the rega directive prepares one more super signing for the team of Miguel Herrera: the former Brazilian national team Luiz Gustavo, who would arrive from the Turkish Fenerbahce.

The UANL Tigers They are designing a highly competitive roster in this new era with Piojo Herrera in the technical direction in which they want to seek their eighth title in Liga MX.

According to information revealed by the Turkish journalist, Tâlha Arslan, the UANL Tigres have set their sights on the Brazilian midfielder, Luiz Gustavo, who was part of the Brazil National Team in the 2014 World Cup, a competition where he played in against Mexico and in which he played six games.

Luiz Gustavo currently plays for Fenerbahce and has a contract until 2023, so Tigres would have to negotiate the departure of the Brazilian pivot, which is valued at 4 million euros.

The source points out that the Tigres board of directors has already requested to meet with their Fenerbahce counterparts to probe the Brazilian midfielder’s contractual situation and thus be able to start negotiations.

Who is Luiz Gustavo?

He is a 33-year-old Brazilian footballer who works as a containment midfielder, in addition to performing central defense and left-back functions.

He made his debut at the Brazilian Regatta Club, in addition to playing for the Ipanema Atlético Club, the Coruripe Athletic Association, Miguelense FC and Corinthians.

In Europe he has played for Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, Olympique de Marseille in France and the Turkish Fenerbahce.

Its record includes a Champions League, 1 Bundesliga, 2 German Cups, 2 German Super Cups and a Confederations Cup.

With the Brazilian National Team he was international on 41 occasions and scored 2 goals.

This is how Luis Guztavo plays:

