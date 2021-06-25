Tigres UANL loses Florian Thauvin and André Pierre Gignac, they go to Tokyo 2021

Miguel Herrera and the UANL Tigers They will suffer two painful casualties in this preseason and at the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament, as the French National Team that will participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games has launched the Call for said competition and has included the forwards of the felines, André Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

Although it is not a FIFA Date and Tigres could deny the departure of both players, the technical director of the felines would have already expressed that the club would give Gignac all the facilities to fulfill his dream of playing the Olympic tournament in Tokyo 2021.

France is one of the favorite teams to win a metal at the Tokyo Olympics, so it is almost certain that their participation will extend until the finals of the competition, leaving the Tigres players out of the start of the season in the Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

France is one of the favorite teams to win a metal at the Tokyo Olympics. The squad was announced on June 25, 2021, for the Olympic Games to be held from July 21 to August 7, 2021.

Call for France for Tokyo 2021. GOALKEEPERS Bernardoni Larsonneur DEFENDERS Badiashile Caci Kalulu Michelin Saliba Sarr MIDDLE Camavinga Caqueret Ikone Savanier THAUVIN Tousart FORWARDS ANDRÉ PIERRE GIGNAC GOuiri Kolo Muani Nordin

France will debut against the Mexican National Team in the group stage corresponding to sector A, where they share the squad with South Africa and host Japan.

Florian Thauvin’s message after his call with France:

Immense pride in finding @team from France After a few years. Be sure to start this wonderful competition and give your all for our French flag colors. Come on blues

