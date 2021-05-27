Tigres UANL: Leo Fernández would be the first sacrifice of Miguel Herrera for the Apertura 2021

Leo Fernandez, Uruguayan of the UANL Tigres, it would be the first loss of the UANL team for the Apertura 2021, as it would be the first sacrifice of Miguel Herrera due to the low activity he has had with the Felino team since his arrival.

According to Diario Marca, Leonardo Fernández will be one of the foreign players who would abandon the Tigres to free up spaces for foreigners.

Leo only played 8 games in the 2021 Guardians and 3 of them as a starter where he could not score any goals and in total, he only added one goal in his stay with Tigres.

By regulation, Tigres must release two players to free up places for foreigners due to the arrival of Florian Thauvin and the reduction of places for those not born in Mexico.

Leo Fernández could return to Toluca or look for another team in Liga MX, as he still has a contract with the Felinos until 2024.