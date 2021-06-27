Tigres UANL Leo Fernández squanders talent and ’emulates’ Christian Nodal (VIDEO)

It was known in advance that Leonardo Fernandez, midfielder of the Tigers from the UANLHe was one of the most talented Liga MX players, however, what was not known was that his talent had taken him to another level and he had great ability to sing.

This is how the Felino team boasted it on social networks, as they published a video in which the players enjoy a beautiful melody by Christian Nodal, interpreted by the player Charrúa.

Leo Fernández, with guitar in hand, performed the song by La Mitad, by Nodal and Camilo, showing that he has a lot of talent, not only for soccer, but also for singing.

It all came about when Nahuel Guzmán proposed a ‘Karaoke’ to the Tigres player, Cecilia Santiago and María Sánchez and when the Tigres Femenil account took videos of their players singing, Tigres countered with the video of Leo Fernández.