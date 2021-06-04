Tigres UANL: Leo Fernández, is he going or staying? Miguel Herrera responds

Leonardo Fernandez his days would be numbered in the UANL Tigres, because after spending an insufferable year with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, Now he would be condemned to the role of substitute with his new coach, Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera, who put him behind Nicolás ‘The Tooth’ López in his preference, this apparently in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

In an interview in the Willie Hour, Herrera announced that Leo Fernández does not fit into the system that he intends to implement in the Tigers, because he does not plan to use a hitch and could only use it as a winger, a position where he sees his compatriot with better qualities , Nicolás López.

“He is a very good quality player, I only find one place for Leo and Nico and Nico is more decisive than Leo. My idea is to play 4-3-2-1, 4-4-2 and I do not play with someone behind the nine and in that tenor, Nico is more forward, Leo is more ’10’. I understand that Leo wants to play, but in the scheme you have to see the accommodation and enter to compete ”, assured Herrera.

Under the same vein, Miguel Herrera revealed the problems that he has for the 2021 Apertura, where he will have to cut the squad of untrained players in Mexico, so the preseason will be essential for this decision-making, showing that Leo is in that possible casualty list.

“Leo gave great results because he played behind the ‘9’ and in a team with a lot of quality, he found himself playing and sometimes not. We are going to talk with them, and that way when we return or in the interim we will define who stays or who does not, ”said Herrera.

For his part, the sports director of the UANL Tigres, Antonio Sancho, hinted at the possibility of using Leo Fernández as a bargaining chip, although they will expect Miguel Herrera to work with him in the preseason in Playa del Carmen.

