Tigres UANL: Juninho’s son, Patrick Ogama, suffers a spectacular car accident

The son of Juninho, former UANL Tigers player, Patrick Ogama Vendrechovski, suffered a spectacular car accident in which, fortunately, he was unharmed and only suffered material damage, as he destroyed the car in which he was traveling.

The incident happened in Monterrey at dawn, as reported by the journalist María González, who commented that the Tigres Sub-20 player was under the influence of alcohol.

“The combination of alcohol + steering wheel this time was not fatal, the son of former @ TigresOficial footballer Anselmo Vendrechovski Júnior” Juninho “, Patrick Ogama Vendrechovski, was unharmed, after crashing his car in Av. Morones Prieto and Gonzalitos in #Monterrey”. He wrote in networks, along with the images of the wrecked car.

Patrick Ogama, 21, is a U-20 striker for the UANL Tigres, a category in which he has played since 2018 and where he has scored 16 goals in 57 games.

Patrick would have collided with a steel base and then hit another car and at the moment, neither the club, nor the player, nor Juninho have spoken about it.

