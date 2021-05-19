Tigres UANL: Javier Aquino would be a transferable position, how much is it worth?

The Apertura 2021 of Liga MX would be a restructuring tournament for the UANL Tigers, a team that will try to rejuvenate all its lines, especially the Mexican player base with the arrival of new reinforcements, for which several figures of the felines are planned, including the Oaxacan Javier Aquino.

According to the columnist Sniper for the newspaper Récord, Tigres would be looking to give way to the Oaxacan winger in the current transfer market, after six seasons in the university team.

At 31 years of age, Aquino still has a market in the MX League, so the Tigres could take advantage and make a little cash with the sale of the one that emerged in Cruz Azul’s Machine, since it is currently priced at 2.5 million euros, just under half of what the cats paid for him to Villarreal in 2015, when they disbursed 4.9 million.

How do you ask me about my TI-GUE-RES, for now I will let you know … – They are looking for a way out to AQUINO – For GORRIARÁN … they haven’t even asked On Thursday I will tell you more. By the way, until that day they officially announce my gold LICE – The Sniper (@franco_record) May 19, 2021

Aquino continues to be selected by Mexico and has a great background in Mexican and European soccer, where he played for Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish League.

With the UANL Tigres, Aquino has played 246 games, registering 30 goals and 43 assists in 19,362 minutes.

In his record, four MX Leagues and one Concachampions stand out.

