Tigres UANL: Ignacio Ambriz is another option to relieve Ricardo Ferretti

Despite the fact that the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the technical direction of the UANL Tigres was almost taken for granted, replacing Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, now the name of Ignacio Ambriz as a new possibility to get to the technical direction of the Incomparables, once the Closing 2021 of the MX League.

Ambriz is directing the Club Leon in this final stretch of the tournament, but the Mexican coach still does not renew his contractual relationship with the green bellies, so it is speculated that the UANL Tigers They would be waiting for Nacho to define his situation with those from the shoal.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible arrival

During the transmission of the match between Mazatlán FC and León by TV Azteca, journalist David Medran Félix commented that Ambriz is one of the options that the Tigres board has contemplated, implying that Nacho also expects an offer from the royal team, which is why for which he has not yet signed a renewal with the Panzas Verdes.

AMBRIZ CHOICE OF TIGERS During the transmission of the match between Mazatlán and León, David Medrano commented that Ignacio Ambriz could be a possibility to reach the Tigres bench, arguing that for something he has not renewed with the beast. # FubolMedia #LigaBBVAMX #Tigres pic.twitter.com/ 67tqV2iHlf – Soccer Media Oficial (@futbolmediaofi) April 24, 2021

Ambriz had already sounded a few months ago to relieve Tuca Ferretti, although at that time few believed in the possibility that Tigres will not continue with the Brazilian on the bench.

Ambriz has a long career as a coach in Liga MX, directing teams such as Necaxa, San Luis, Chivas and Club América.

If he signed with Tigres, Ambriz would have a salary of 2.5 million dollars, becoming the second highest paid DT in the entire Liga MX, only behind Javier Aguirre with Rayados de Monterrey.

Also read: Club América: Francisco Feuillassier, the reinforcement requested by Santiago Solari

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: