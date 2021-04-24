Tigres UANL host Monterrey on matchday sixteen

04/24/2021 at 04:15 CEST

Next Sunday at 04:10 the match of the sixteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, which will face the UANL Tigers and to Monterrey in the University Stadium (uanl).

The UANL Tigers He faces the sixteenth day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after achieving a draw against him Pumas UNAM in their last meeting. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in five of the 15 games played to date with a score of 17 goals for and 19 against.

Regarding visitors, the Monterrey could not cope with the Pachuca in their last match (0-1), so that a win against UANL Tigers It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 14 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Monterrey he has won seven of them with a balance of 20 goals scored against 11 conceded.

Regarding the results as a local, the UANL Tigers has a balance of two wins, four losses and a draw in seven games played in his stadium, so that visits to the stadium University Stadium (uanl) They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. In the role of visitor, the Monterrey It has a balance of three wins, two losses and two draws in seven games it has played so far, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the University Stadium (uanl), obtaining as a result 10 victories, five defeats and nine draws in favor of the UANL Tigers. The last time they faced the UANL Tigers and the Monterrey in this competition it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a 0-2 result in favor of UANL Tigers.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by six points in favor of the Monterrey. The UANL Tigers He arrives at the meeting with 19 points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Monterrey, is in fourth position with 25 points.