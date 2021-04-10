Tigres UANL host América on matchday fourteenth

04/10/2021

On at 09:15 CEST

Next Sunday at 04:05 the match of the fourteenth day of the Liga MX de Clausura will be played, which will measure at UANL Tigers and to America in the University Stadium (uanl).

The UANL Tigers faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the fourteenth day to channel a positive streak after winning as a visitor by a score of 0-1 at Queretaro in the Corregidora of Queretaro, with a goal from Diego Reyes. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in four of the 12 matches played so far, with 13 goals for and 14 against.

On the visitors’ side, the America won his last two competition matches against him Necaxa in his stadium and the Mazatlan away, 2-1 and 0-1 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time at the stadium UANL Tigers. Before this match, the America he had won in 10 of the 13 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season and accumulates a figure of nine goals against 20 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the UANL Tigers has achieved a balance of two wins, three losses and a draw in six games played on his field, so that visits to the stadium University Stadium (uanl) They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the America they have lost twice and drawn once in their six games so far, so the match could be very close between the two teams.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of UANL TigersIn fact, the numbers show eight wins, eight losses and 10 draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last five visits to the stadium of the UANL Tigers. The last time they faced the UANL Tigers and the America in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a result of 3-1 in favor of the America.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 16 points in favor of the America. The team of Ricardo Ferretti He comes to the game in tenth position and with 15 points before the game. For their part, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the second position in the tournament.