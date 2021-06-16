Tigres UANL: Guido Pizarro was ‘tempted’ by Tuca Ferretti to take him to FC Juárez

Guido Pizarro He will continue in the UANL Tigres for at least one more year, as the player himself let it be seen a few months ago, because despite the fact that his renewal with the felines has not yet been officially announced, everything indicates that the Pampero pivot has been convinced by his new coach, Miguel Herrera, to remain in the University club.

Although Count Pizarro is fully committed to the new project of Tigres with Miguel Herrera, the Argentine was ‘tempted’ a few weeks ago by his former coach, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, who wanted to take it as a reinforcement of the Braves from FC Juárez, as revealed by the Half Time Filtered Touch column.

At the moment, Pizarro has not officially announced his renewal with the UANL Tigres, but the source points out that Miguel Herrera himself would have communicated to the board that he wishes to have Guido on his project, as he considers him one of the team’s referents, a situation that has externalized the player himself, who has him contemplated as the captain for the Apertura 2021.

Piojo Herrera’s interest in keeping him, in addition to the recognition of the coach by naming him captain of his team and some family factors have tipped the balance in favor of the UANL Tigres, since the Count did have in his thoughts following his former director technician, Ricardo Ferretti, with whom he has an excellent personal relationship.

These aspects, in addition to the solid reengineering project that the UANL Tigers are mounting, would have ended up making Pizarro decide to continue in the feline institution, which will have to offer the Argentine a renewal.

