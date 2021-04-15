Tigres UANL: Guido Pizarro throws an indirect shot at his teammates after the victory against Juárez

The UANL Tigres achieved three gold points in their visit to the Braves of Juarez, the Felines had a positive result thanks to the actions of Nicolás López and Leonardo Fernández, as highlighted by the captain Guido Pizarro.

For Pizarro, in these difficult moments in Clausura 2021, the UANL Tigres needed men and everyone has raised their hands to help Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s team.

Also read: Marzhe Ponce teaches more with a tiny black string swimsuit

“The team is happy, we have done things fairly well, we have to correct certain things, we have scored 3 goals to win a game and it is a matter for which we aspire we have to improve, all the members of this squad including Nico and leo have a great quality and we are very happy for them, “he said at a press conference.

Chronicle | The UANL Tigres came from behind and with a Uruguayan stamp they beat the Bravos de Juárez 3-2 tonight, in order to return to the Repechage zone for the closing of Guard1anes 2021. # PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 15, 2021

López made a double against FC Juárez and Leo assisted his compatriot for the 3-2 final, so they were key on the scoreboard.

“I think that in these moments where things do not go the best way sometimes it takes men, on a day-to-day basis, to show a positive attitude and work, which is the only way to get out of this, happy with the quality that They have 2 and the coach will put the best on the court for the team to win ”, he added.

The Tigres are already 9th place with 18 points and are in the playoff zone.

“This group and the institution in all the tournaments aim for the maximum, we know what we were experiencing, which was not what the quality of this team deserves and the first thing we did was be aware, then the only way is to work and with positive attitude, understanding that when things go well it is easier, but at this moment is when the men or the group come out and you have to show that you know how to reverse these things, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content