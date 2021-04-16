Tigres UANL: Guido Pizarro in the sights of Boca Juniors; they look for it as reinforcement

The UANL Tigres midfielder, Guido Pizarro, who has been one of the club’s benchmarks in Liga MX for years, has caught the attention of soccer in his country and according to sources from Argentina, Boca Juniors has already put an eye on him.

According to TyC Sport, Boca Juniors have Argentine containment in their ranks as reinforcement and they will seek to sign him in the next market in the summer.

It is not the first time that the Xeneize team will make efforts to sign the National Team, since in 2017 they already tried to acquire him but it was Sevilla of Spain who signed him.

Guido Pizarro, after his adventure through the old continent, returned to Tigres in 2018 with only one season in Europe and since then, he has been one of the Club’s benchmarks.

Guido is a youth squad at Lanus, his only Club in Argentina, so if the signing were made, he would wear his fourth soccer jersey, after Tigres and Sevilla.

