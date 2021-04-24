Tigres UANL: Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán showed annoyance at the departure of Tuca Ferretti

According to information revealed by the journalist Vladimir García, the players of the UANL Tigres have already been notified by the feline board of the termination of the employment relationship with Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti once their participation in the current 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League concludes where today they play against Rayados de Monterrey in the Classic Regio.

Unofficial versions indicate that the Tigres players were gathered in a meeting room of the hotel where they are concentrated prior to the game against Rayados and in the presence of Ricardo Ferretti himself they gave the news.

At the meeting, Ricardo Ferretti did not say a word and remained distant from the managers who addressed the Tigres players, who showed their annoyance at the information received.

It is assured that André Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán showed their annoyance and wanted to speak with the directors but this possibility was denied them, leaving only the message that Tuca will not continue in the team for the following semester.

Another of the players who would have been silenced at this meeting was Guido Pizarro, another of the footballers loyal to Tuca Ferretti.

#TIGRES | RICARDO FERRETTI A moment ago there was an express meeting at the Tigres concentration hotel, the board informed the players that Tuca will not renew for next season. After the announcement, silence … It's over.

