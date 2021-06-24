Tigres UANL ‘forgets’ Orbelín Pineda and will sign Juan Pablo Vigón from Pumas UNAM

The UANL Tigres would add a new reinforcement in this transfer market with a view to the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX with the incorporation of the Mexican midfielder, Juan Pablo Vigón, who would leave the UNAM Pumas to defend his sixth shirt in Mexican Soccer.

According to the publication of the newspaper Récord, the transfer of Vigón would already be closed between both teams and the operation would have been around five million dollars, ensuring double the salary he received in Pumas.

Also read: Ariadne Díaz poses as provocatively as possible in a daring pink lace ensemble

With the hiring of Vigón, the UANL Tigres would be discarding the hiring of Cruz Azul midfielder, Orbelín Pineda, who was the number one option for Miguel Herrera, but the felines preferred to hold out for six more months to look for him when he became a free agent .

Vigón is 29 years old and can perform as a pivot, mixed midfielder and left midfielder.

The former athlete had a contract with Pumas for one more year and is valued at 2.5 million euros.

In the last season he played 34 official matches, registering 5 goals and 3 assists in 2,776 minutes.

Vigón has played in Atlas, San Luis, Chiapas, Cafetaleros and Los Pumas.

Also read: Chivas: The details of the transfer of José Juan Macías to Getafe

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT