Tigres UANL: Footballers would be punished for breaking Liga MX statutes

Six days before the elections for Governor at the Nuevo León Stadium, former players and current soccer players of the UANL Tigres recorded a ‘home’ video for social networks, making a clear act of proselytizing in favor of the political campaign of Adrian de la Garza, candidate of PRI and PRD, an action that would bring them serious problems in the MX League.

The football players Carlos Salcedo, Nicolás ‘Diente’ López and Javier Aquino They could be sanctioned ex officio by the MX League, since in its statutes it is strictly forbidden to carry out this type of act in Mexico.

In a video that circulates on social networks, you can see Carlos Salcedo, Javier Aquino and Nicolás el ‘Diente’ López, making propaganda in favor of the De La Garza campaign, using their campaign slogan “we are going strong”.

Here clearly some of the Tigres players violating Mexican laws. They cannot intervene in political affairs of the country. pic.twitter.com/UQqpN998xO – Ricardo Cariño (@ricardocarino) May 24, 2021

Eduardo Vargas and Lucas Zelarayán, former players of the felines and current MLS soccer players, also appear in this video supporting the candidate of the PRI-PRD coalition.

What does the regulation say?

C. NEUTRALITY Article 4 THE FEDERATION is neutral in political and religious matters. Discrimination of any kind against a country, an individual or a group of people based on ethnic origin, s3x0, language, religion, politics or any other reason is strictly prohibited and is sancionized with suspension and exclusion in terms of the present Bylaws, through the competent Bodies.

