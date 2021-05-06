Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin, the eighth world champion who would sign in Liga MX

The UANL Tigres are one signing away from hiring one of the best reinforcements in recent years in lto the Mexican First Division, Florian Thauvin, equaling in the media aspect to the hiring of Ronaldinho Gaucho with the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in 2014, the last world champion to have reached the Liga MX, although the Brazilian arrived with 34 years of age.

If the arrival of Thauvin to the UANL Tigers, French would join a small list of world champion players who have come to play in Mexican Soccer, being the eighth world champion to sign for a Mexican team and the first of European nationality.

World champion players who have played in Mexican Soccer (Liga MX):

Didí (Brazil). He arrived in 1965 to the Red Sharks of Veracruz at the age of 37, after having achieved the 1958 and 1962 championships with Brazil.

Vava (Brazil). He arrived at Club América at the age of 29 in 1963, after being champion in 1958 and 1962.

Bebeto (Brazil). He arrived at Toros Neza in 1999, 5 years after winning the USA 94 World Cup with Brazil. Bebeto was 35 years old.

Ronaldinho (Brazil): The 2002 world champion in Japan and Korea arrived at the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in 2014 at the age of 34.

Leopoldo Luque (Argentina). He played for Deportivo Tampico in 1981 with 32 years of age and 4 years after being champion with the Albiceleste in the World Cup played in Argentina.

Ricardo La Volpe (Argentina). He landed in Mexico in 1979 with Atlante and played until 1982 with the Colts, moving to Oaxtepec in 1983 to retire. La Volpe was part of Argentina’s champion team in 1978.

Oscar Ruggeri (Argentina). He arrived at Club América in 1992, at the age of 30 and seven years after being champion in Mexico 86.

* Hector Miguel Zelada (Argentina). The Argentine goalkeeper is a special case, since Zelada came to America in 1979, six years before being crowned world champion on the Azteca Stadium field at the hands of Diego Armando Maradona and the albiceleste. Zelada has been the only player to become world champion playing in Liga MX.

* Mauro Camoranessi (Italy). The Argentine arrived in Liga MX in 1995 at Santos Laguna, returning to South America and returning to Mexico in 1998 for Cruz Azul.

Camoranessi emigrated to Italy and was nationalized there to play for the Azzurra squad, achieving the world title in Germany 2006.

