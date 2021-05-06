Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin; the details of your contract; salary and years of duration

A new world champion would be close to reaching the Mexican Soccer with the arrival of the French Florian Thauvin to the UANL Tigers, as the 2018 world champion in Russia is just one signature away from closing an agreement with the feline team to be announced as a reinforcement for the Opening 2021 of Liga MX, assure sources from different national and international media.

The arrival of Thauvin It would not generate any cost for his transfer, since the French striker would be free this summer and would arrive for free, remaining pending to cover the millionaire salary of the 28-year-old forward’s footballer, who has been given a super contract on the table.

According to information revealed by journalists Fabrizio Romano and Nicolo Schira, Tigres has offered Thauvin a 5-year contract and a net salary of 5 million euros, about 6.02 million dollars, with which he would be the highest paid player in Mexican Soccer, far exceeding the 4.6 million that André Pierre Gignac receives, who has three years remaining on his contract with the felines.

“Tigres is confident of signing Florian Thauvin as a free agent. Contract ready until 2026 (€ 5M net / year). The Mexican club is working to close the deal soon.”

If the arrival of Thauvin to Tigres is confirmed, the cats would have a lethal pair that Marseille enjoyed a few seasons ago, guaranteeing a production of 1.5 goals per game as an offensive society.

Statistics of Thauvin and Gignac playing together in Marseille: 4,453 minutes together 73 goals produced 28 G + A Thauvin 45 G + A Gignac 5 times connected to score Average of 1.5 goals per game with both on the field. They participated in 53% of the goals.

