Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin, Miguel Herrera’s first ‘injured’ in preseason

Los Tigres de la UANL is in full preparation for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League under the orders of Miguel Herrera where the French winger Florian Thauvin, to the bad luck of the felines, was injured in the team’s recent practice in preseason jobs in the Riviera Maya.

As shared by TUDN’s Vladimir García, Thauvin had a slight sprain to his right ankle, then came back and finished, although separately he could not finish the practice with Giber Becerra.

“A slight twist of the right ankle, he finished the exercise, then he went out to have ice applied, they already removed it, it seems not to be something of consideration, he walked out, it will be valued.”

"A slight twist of the right ankle, he finished the exercise, then he went out to have ice applied, they already removed it, it seems not to be something of consideration, he walked out, it will be valued."

However, so that the issue does not pass to adults and Thauvin does not have any serious discomfort and will be able to carry out the preseason with the Tigers alongside his teammates, but still they will take things calmly before the start of the 2021 Apertura .

At the moment, the Tigres players are in the Riviera Maya doing preseason work under the orders of Miguel Herrera and his coaching staff heading to Apertura 2021.

