Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin has problems with his ankle. How many games has he missed?

The UANL Tigres have started their preseason with beach work in Quintana Roo, where they were joined by the French striker, Florian Thauvin, who has begun to worry the feline environment due to a sprained foot that he suffered in one of the recreational practices organized by Miguel Herrera.

Although everything indicates that it is not a serious injury, the Frenchman has worked in a different way in the last two days, as reported by Óscar Gallardo from ESPN, as Florian worked together with Édgar Dueñas and Raymundo Fulgencio with therapeutic exercises.

Thauvin twisted his right foot in a ‘bull’ that Miguel Herrera orchestrated as part of the recreational work of this preseason, beginning to worry the fans of the felines, since the Frenchman’s ankles have been the most fragile point in his entire career , presenting a long history of injuries that have sidelined him for several games.

How many games has Thauvin lost due to injuries?

The Frenchman has only lost 46 games due to injury in his entire career, although a large number of them have been due to ankle problems (38).

Just in March of last year, Thauvin underwent an ankle arthroscopy, an operation that took him away from the pitch for 176 days, missing 28 games for Marseille.

The Tigers will continue their beach work this weekend and the Frenchman is expected to return to general work this Thursday or Friday.

