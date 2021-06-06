Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin boasts his demanding training in networks (Video)

Without a doubt, whatever happens in the transfer market, the signing of Florian Thauvin will continue to be the star for the next tournament. The world champion continues to enjoy his last days in France before his arrival in Mexico.

The former Olympique Marsella player is scheduled to arrive in Mexico on June 10 to join the feline team’s preseason in Playa del Carmen, as Antonio Sancho pointed out.

For that reason, the 28-year-old midfielder does not want to be out of rhythm and continues to exercise alongside a personal fitness trainer, showing off his demanding training on social media.

Thauvin was expected to arrive in Mexico this week; however, it will be the next few days to be reported. The French attacker has been uploading and commenting on content about his new team, Tigres.