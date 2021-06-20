Tigres UANL: Filter design of a new ‘retro’ shirt for the 2021-2022 Season

After the first images were filtered of what would be the new Tigres de la UANL jersey for the Opening 2021 and Closing 2022 In the MX League, some photographs of another of the possible designs that the felines would have in their ‘new era’ have now come to light, now under the baton of Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera en the technical direction.

The Twitter account TigresJersey has leaked some photographs of what would be the new home jersey of the UANL Tigers for the following season, presenting a ‘retro’ nod with a detail used in feline jerseys in the nineties.

The ‘classic’ claw of a tiger’s claw on the left side refers to the designs launched by the Mexican brands, Atlética and ABA Sport, who sponsored the Universitarios even before the arrival of adidas.

And to close, an image of the youth jersey. A little more attached the proportions to the adult version. The one that will be a jewel, will be the lady’s. It would even be worth it if it did not have TIGRES and if the claw was more pronounced. pic.twitter.com/Tz2iqVgMmY – #TigresJersey (@TigresJersey) June 19, 2021

Although these supposed designs have not yet been confirmed, the shape of the neck and its details do correspond to the new line that the German brand is managing in the football apparel it sponsors.

Another of the ‘novelties’ that this jersye would have is the absence of the traditional blue stripe on the chest, although it will retain the TIGRES legend.

This is the evolution that the TIGRES jersey has had over the years, from the first to the current one * Some may have been missing and even the order may not be correct, this due to lack of information * What has been your favorite? pic.twitter.com/QFMZWrvejg – Vatioz (@Vatioz) December 9, 2019

