Tigres UANL: Fans ‘cries’ the possible departure of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

Football

After eleven years as technical director of the Tigres de la UANL in its third stage with the felines, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti’s cycle seems to be coming to an end, since unofficially it has been uncovered that the directive of the royal team has already would have informed him that they will not renew his contract for the following season, so this Closing 2021 it will be his last tournament.

Still without being confirmed by the directive of Tigers, the varsity fans have already started firing Ricardo Ferretti in social networks, dedicating emotional comments and thanking him for the work done in these ten years, the most fruitful time of the club.

With four MX Leagues, three Champion of Champions, one MX Cup and one CONCACAF Champions League, Ricardo Ferretti built the golden age of the UANL Tigres in the second five-year period of his tenure, as all these trophies came from the 2015.

The fans do not forget that Ferretti got to lift Tigres in 2010, as the cats were facing serious relegation problems, changing that panorama in the following tournaments until they managed to end a 30-year drought without league titles.

