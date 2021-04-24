Tigres UANL: Fans ‘cries’ the possible departure of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

After eleven years as technical director of the Tigres de la UANL in its third stage with the felines, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti’s cycle seems to be coming to an end, since unofficially it has been uncovered that the directive of the royal team has already would have informed him that they will not renew his contract for the following season, so this Closing 2021 it will be his last tournament.

Still without being confirmed by the directive of Tigers, the varsity fans have already started firing Ricardo Ferretti in social networks, dedicating emotional comments and thanking him for the work done in these ten years, the most fruitful time of the club.

Also read: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac reinforcing Club América? French breaks the silence

With four MX Leagues, three Champion of Champions, one MX Cup and one CONCACAF Champions League, Ricardo Ferretti built the golden age of the UANL Tigres in the second five-year period of his tenure, as all these trophies came from the 2015.

5 leagues, 3 champion of champions, MX Cup, Concachampions, Campeones Cup, World Runner-up, Libertadores Runner-up. There goes one of the best coaches in the history of Mexican soccer. # GraciasTuca pic.twitter.com/nUUCjewD4b – Luisito King (@ r_luis01) April 23, 2021

The fans do not forget that Ferretti got to lift Tigres in 2010, as the cats were facing serious relegation problems, changing that panorama in the following tournaments until they managed to end a 30-year drought without league titles.

Also read: Rayados: Probable alignment of Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the Classic Regio

If the departure of Tuca Ferretti turns out to be true, I only hope that tomorrow they will give him their just recognition. If it will be his last Clásico at the Uni I hope there will be a shower of applause and no boos. The most successful coach of Tigres, Nuevo León and Mexico deserves minimal that. pic.twitter.com/RWMqwzjI11 – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) April 23, 2021

The most winning coach in the history of royal football. Undoubtedly a participant in positioning Tigres on the world scene and that made the press capitalize to turn to see royal football. Changes, although they hurt, are necessary. #ThanksTuca you will leave as a great. – Nando Segovia (@NandoSegovia) April 23, 2021

Saying goodbye does not mean forgetting what you have experienced, good and bad will always be remembered, each laugh each tear shed, (both touched me) and thus the cycles close and new opportunities open for both parties. @TigresOficial #GraciasTuca #Tigreshastaelfinal – ❥︎❥︎❣️ (@rociovegacampos) April 23, 2021

If what has been said is true, we can only thank you and I hope that tomorrow, instead of boos, the Uni will be filled with applause. Thank you Tuca for giving us so many joys. #GraciasTuca pic.twitter.com/fNPSj9c8U2 – Courts (@ 16GAGC) April 23, 2021

Well, if Ferretti leaves at the end of the tournament, all this #FueraTuca thing is mission accomplished. You should not lose sight of the things that he achieved, with him, and IN DESPITE of him. Although I came to hate him, I want him to leave as he deserves, as the most historic of the club. # GraciasTuca – ENDazer #FueraTuca (@endazerrr) April 23, 2021

#GraciasTuca you arrived and took the team out of the descent and left with several championships, your cycle had already ended for a couple of years and today it comes to an end. For now we continue with @TigresOficial – Irra Martinez (@irra_mtz) April 23, 2021

More than a hundred years will pass and no more winning coach will arrive than Ricardo Ferreti.

#ThanksTuca – I am Edú (@EduValverde_) April 23, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: