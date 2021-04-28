Tigres UANL: Disciplinary Commission reveals the punishment for Rafael Carioca

The Classic Regio ended up in an outbreak in the University Stadium, where Rafael Carioca He ended up hooked with the Rayados de Monterrey players, which cost him expulsion, so he will miss matchday 17 of Clausura 2021, a punishment that was cheap for the Brazilian.

At the end of the match, the Tigres midfielder pushed Celso ortíz who answered in the same way, then Javier Aguirre He ended up hitting him in the face, which caused annoyance to Carioca who ended up hitting Carlos Rodríguez.

Carioca was suspended for one match for being guilty of violent conduct, while Celso and Vasco left without any sanction, so the auriazul player will not be able to see action this weekend against Chivas. Rafael would return in case Tigres advance to the playoffs.

Tigres still have a chance to be in the top four, but they need a combination of results to remove the Gang from the position that gives a direct ticket to Liguilla, which is unlikely.

In the disciplinary report, a game Santiago Colombatto and William Tesillo were also suspended due to accumulation of yellows, as well as Luis Montes two games for violent behavior, all of them from León.

