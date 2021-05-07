Tigres UANL: Diego Reyes would have broken sanitary protocols prior to the match vs Atlas

Again the defender of the Tigres de la UANL, Diego Reyes, has been accused of breaking the sanitary protocols indicated by the MX League, since the defender of the university students would have organized two celebrations at his home during the week before the match of the Repechage who will play this Saturday against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sancadilla of the newspaper Reforma, Reyes would have had a gathering on Wednesday afternoon, noting that a celebration was held in his house until 11:00 p.m.

The source indicated that in addition to that conviviality, Reyes would have repeated the meeting a day later, on Thursday afternoon, two days before the match against the Rojinegros del Atlas in which their pass to the Quarterfinals of the Closing of the Liga MX.

If this information is verified, Reyes would have to remain isolated for at least ten days, missing the match against Atlas and some hypothetical Quarter-Finals, as this is what the Liga MX health protocol indicates.

In addition to the separation of Reyes from the squad, the defender would have to pay a financial sanction to Liga MX.

