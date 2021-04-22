Tigres UANL: Details of Miguel Herrera’s contract are revealed; your technical ‘future’

The continuity of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti with the UANL Tigers is still in suspense, as the Vice President of the felines, Mauricio Culebro, left in the air the renewal of the mustache with those of the U of Nuevo León, accepting that they have some options to supply it, one of them the Miguel Herrera, of whom some details of his contract with the felines were aired.

According to information revealed by the Sniper column of the Récord newspaper, Miguel Herrera would be more than ready to reach the UANL Tigres in the event that Ferretti leaves office, which is why he would have rejected an offer from the Tijuana Xolos.

The source points out that Herrera’s arrival in Tigres would guarantee a great salary to the former Club América coach, substantially improving the salary he had in the Eagles, which amounted to 1.5 million dollars due to the reduction of the pandemic.

In Tigres, Herrera would pocket at least the 3 million dollars that Tuca Ferretti currently earns, although his arrival would depend on some conditions that the board of the royal team already raised.

The board of Tigres ua made it clear to Herrera that in the feline team he could not have family members within his staff, because with América he had a nephew as a goalkeeping coach, in addition to his son-in-law, Óscar Escobar as an assistant.

In Tigres they are aware that these incorporations in Herrera’s Technical Body ended up causing great conflicts in Club América, so they seek to avoid those problems within their team.

Another of the conditions that Tigres would have put on Piojo is that he also does not take the physical trainer José Rangel, indicated as responsible for the multiple injuries in the azulcrema team during his management.

The source points out that these conditions could end up breaking down the negotiations, because for Herrera it is of utmost importance to have these elements due to their family ties.

