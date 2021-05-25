Tigres UANL: Danilo Arboleda, possible reinforcement of Miguel Herrera for the Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigres would already have tied to the second reinforcement of the following season in which they will be premiering technical director in the figure of Miguel Herrera, well the colombian Danilo Arboleda would be very close to being signed by the felines for the 2021 Apertura Tournament in relief of Francisco Meza in central defense.

According to information revealed by the Monterrey statement, Willie González, the Colombian Danilo Arboleda I would be 95% tied up to wear the shirt of the UANL Tigers, Well, the coffee defender would arrive ‘free’, since his letter already belongs to the felines.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Study revealed who will be the Clausura 2021 champion

“There is 95 percent that Danilo Arboleda will be the new reinforcement of Tigres. He comes to the center to replace Francisco Meza. He belongs to Tigres and it will not cost them anything,” said González.

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA ������] There is 95 percent that Danilo Arboleda will be the new reinforcement of Tigres. He comes to the central to replace Francisco Meza. It belongs to Tigres and it won’t cost them anything pic.twitter.com/2xjbCnxh7u – Willie González (@WillieMty) May 24, 2021

Arboleda is 26 years old and is currently playing for Sheriff Tiraspol of the Moldovan National Division and they would only have to agree on the Colombian’s salary to sign his contract with the feline entity.

Under this tenor, the Tigres de la UAN would have to part with three foreign soccer players for the following season, as it currently has 12 non-trained players in Mexico on its payroll; 11 of the Clausura 2021 squad, in addition to Thauvin and the possible arrival of Arboleda.

According to unofficial rumors, Tigres glimpses the departure of Julián Quiñones, Jordan Sierra and Francisco Meza.

Arboleda is 26 years old and 1.90 meters tall. He has played for teams such as Patriotas Boyacá (2017), América de Cali (2018), La Equidad (2019), Deportivo Pasto (2020) and Sheriff Tiraspol.

THIS IS WHAT DANILO ARBOLEDA PLAYS:

Also read: Club América: Héctor Moreno sounds like reinforcement; his salary, the big problem

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content