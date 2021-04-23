Tigres UANL: Comedian performs parody for the goodbye of Ricardo Tuca Ferretti

Coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has become the center of attention in Liga MX, when it was announced that he will cease to be the coach of the UANL Tigres at the end of the present Closing tournament 2021.

Pini Ramones, the famous comedian, took advantage of the situation to dedicate an emotional parody to the Brazilian strategist at the end of his era on the bench of the Monterrey team and that has gone viral on social networks.

Through Twitter, he released the video where he is shown dressed as ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, highlighting the journey that the South American technician has lived to the rhythm of the famous singer’s melody Ricardo Montaner.

“They will miss me”

(Parody) Montaner. @pasionfutbolera pic.twitter.com/mQIwW9lmxI – Pini Ramones (@piniramones) April 23, 2021

“” They will miss me “(Parody) Montaner. @Pasionfutbolera,” he wrote.

With this, coach Ricardo Ferretti will be closing his 12-year cycle on the UANL Tigres bench, managing to save them from relegation and winning five Liga MX titles during that period.

