Tigres UANL: Christian Nodal receives a visit from André Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin

A little over a month after the start of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, The UANL Tigers took a short break in their preseason to relax and share a few moments with the famous Mexican regional music singer, Christian Nodal, who took the opportunity to take some pictures with the feline cracks, André Pierre Gignac, Javier Aquino and Florian Thauvin.

The Tigres footballers shared on their Instagram stories some of the postcards that were taken to keep this memory, remembering that Gignac is a great fan of the genre that Belinda’s future wife sings.

Days before, Gignac was ‘preaching’ with his compatriot Florian Thauvin his taste for regional Mexican music, specifically with some songs by Christian Nodal, so the meeting with the singer was epic.

The Tigres players brought as a gift the gala jersey of the felines from last season, the same that Nodal carried for the souvenir photos.

Nodal is in Monterrey as part of his “Bottle after bottle tour”, so the feline players took the opportunity to enjoy the songs of the famous Christian Nodal live.

