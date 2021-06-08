Tigres UANL: Christian Martinoli throws hard at Miguel Herrera’s project

The relationship between Miguel Herrera and Christian Martinoli Curi It is far from being corrected more than 7 years after that lawsuit at an airport that ended with the management of the technical director in the Mexican National Team, because the TV Azteca narrator stoked the fire again by throwing a hint at the coach of the Tigres de la UANL.

During the broadcast of the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia by TV Azteca, andThe narrator made a statement clearly directed towards the Tigres coach, predicting little future for Piojo Herrera’s project with the cats.

In the transmission, Luis García and David Medrano advanced an interview with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, former coach of the Tigres, for which Martinoli intervened and brought up Piojo Herrera, leaving a clear hint to the former coach of Club América.

“Let’s see how many he takes to FC Juárez, you can see that they are saying that if Nahuel makes a mistake, he will go abroad, that Thauvin is not assured of ownership, so are the statements, how are you, I don’t think that project has much future with those statements, “Martinoli released.

Martinoli’s phrase responds to the most recent statements by Miguel Herrera, who assured that in his management with the Tigers, all players must fight for ownership in each of the training sessions, so no one was assured of ownership only for the ‘Name’.

“Tigres should understand that if Ferretti leaves, their bet has to be well thought out and far reaching with fresh people who are up-to-date with technology and new ways to reach the current player, because if they choose to hire those friends” motivators “Old guard that with the ‘give it up’ they think they solve everything, go saying goodbye to the role that Tuca made them a no-brainer,” said Christian.

