Tigres UANL: Cemex executive gives clues about the new stadium of the Felino team

The manager of Cemex, Mauricio Doehner, on social networks, launched some indications of a possible renovation of the University Stadium, which excites and excites the fans of the UANL Tigres team.

Through some surveys, Mauricio began to ask his followers about what should happen to the University Stadium, if it should be remodeled and expanded or simply replaced by another property for the team.

Likewise, the manager has shared some posts in reference to other reconstructed stadiums, so the fans believe that something is up to the team.

It is worth mentioning that the Volcán Stadium, built in 1967 and has not been remodeled, is therefore the object of ridicule from fans of other teams, especially Rayados de Monterrey.

