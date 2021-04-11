Tigres UANL: Carlos Salcedo explodes against arbitration and justifies his expulsion

The defender of the UANL Tigers, Carlos Salcedo placeholder image revealed his disagreement after being expelled in the defeat of those led by Ricardo Ferretti against the Águilas del América on Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Through his official Twitter account, the Titan railed at the work of the central referee César Ramos Palazuelos, who judged two plays by Salcedo incorrectly, which led to him being expelled from the match.

“Barbies game! In football there is contact,” Salcedo shared on social networks. Minutes later, he shared a video of the Bundesliga where you can see how the ball is fought and the whistle does not signal a foul. “This is soccer.”

Barbie game! in football there is contact …….. – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) April 11, 2021

It should be remembered that Salcedo received a double yellow in the complementary part after a hard sweep over Roger Martínez, previously, in the aggregate of the first half, the ‘Titan’ was painted yellow for cutting a cream-blue counterattack.

