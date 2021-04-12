Tigres UANL: Call for the pending match vs FC Juárez of Liga MX

The UANL Tigers visit the whole of the FC Juárez pending match on day 5 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

For the game, the Tigres announced Ricardo Ferretti’s call for the commitment against Juárez, where the felines hope to qualify for the playoffs in this Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

For the game, the Tigers will have several casualties especially in the defensive zone, such as ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo and Hugo Ayala, two due to injury and in the case of ‘Titan’ due to suspension when being sent off in the match against America club.

“List of players who will make the trip to Cd. Juárez tomorrow for our match on Wednesday. Presented by @VivaAerobus #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres.”, Tigres published the list on social networks for the duel against FC Juárez.

The Tigres are in 13th place in the general standings, just one point behind Pumas, which is 12 with 16 points, so a victory against FC Juárez would help them to be in that zone again.

