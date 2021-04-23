Tigres UANL: Announcement and probable alignment vs Rayados in the Classic Regio

The Classic Regio 125 against the Rayados de Monterrey will be one of the last trains of the UANL Tigres to get a ticket to the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, which has been severely compromised in this final stretch of the tournament, since those directed for him Tuca ferrettI are in the sights of up to 5 clubs that want to unseat him from the tenth position he occupies in the General Table.

The Tigres have 19 points in this tournament, so in the Classic Regio they are obliged to add 3 points to ensure another week in the Reclassification zone, where Querétaro, Mazatlán, Pumas, Querétaro and even Xolos Tijuana could reach them. or exceed them in points.

Also read: Dorismar captivates her followers with a flirty photograph in a white swimsuit

In addition to the haste to achieve a victory and secure one more day their ticket to the Playoffs, the UANL Tigres will leave motivated to support their technical director, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, who is rumored could be the last Classic Regio that he directs for the felines, since the renewal of the mustache is in doubt.

The Tigers have already announced the list of players for the Classic Regio: Nahuel Guzmán Carlos Salcedo Rafael Carioca André Pierre Gignac Nico López Diego Reyes Sánchez Purata Venegas Leo Fernández Aldo Cruz Guido Pizarro Javier Aquino Fulgencio Luis Quiñones Luis Rodríguez Ortega Charly González Julián Quiñones Ávalos Solis Ogama

For the match, Tuca Ferreti would line up with Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Aldo Cruz; Nico López, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones, André Pierre Gignac and Carlos González.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: The Liguilla del Clausura 2021 at the moment (Combinations and results)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: