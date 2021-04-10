Tigres UANL: Announcement and possible line-up vs Club América on Matchday 14

The UANL Tigres will burn one of their last cartridges in the closing of the tournament in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League this Saturday, April 10, when they host some fiery Eagles from Club América, a team that has won its last seven games, six in the MX League and one in Concachampions.

As locals, Tigres has not asserted its status as a local in this Clausura 2021, since in six games they have a negative balance with two wins, one draw and three losses, receiving eight annotations and scoring only six.

At home, the Tigres have gone blank twice and have only kept their door to zero in one game, this on Matchday 1, when they beat Club León.

For the match, Tuca Ferretti has already uncovered his list of summoned, highlighting the loss of Luis ‘El Chaka’ Rodríguez, who did not manage to recover from a blow to the right ankle that he suffered against Querétaro, so he will not see action in the duel against the employees and could generate a castling in the defensive sector.

The probable alignment of the UANL Tigres against Club América could be the following: Goalkeeping: Nahuel Guzmán DEFENSE: Dueñas, Venegas, Salcedo, Reyes MIDDLE: Aquino, Carioca, Pizarro, Quiñones FORWARDS: Gignac and González.

In their last six games, América have scored twelve goals and conceded only two against, leaving their goal blank four times.

Playing as a visitor, the Eagles have a positive balance, as they register two defeats (one administrative), one draw and three victories.

In someone else’s yard, America has received five goals (Three for punishment) and has scored seven annotations (Nine without reduction for punishment).

