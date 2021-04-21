Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac would leave the team if he does not renew Tuca Ferretti

Although it is rumored that the negotiations for the renewal of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti with the UANL Tigres are on the right track, the communicator of Multimedios TV, Willie González, assures that the Brazilian will not continue on the feline bench once the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX is over.

According to the information revealed by González, Ferretti would have decided not to renew with the UANL Tigres whatever happens, regardless of the result of the Regio Classic against Rayados de Monterrey or if he is champion of the tournament that ends in May.

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

In addition, the communicator assured that if Ferretti was not renewed with the felines, several flagship players of the Tigres would be leaving the team, since André Pierre Gignac, Count Pizarro, Patón Guzmán and Rafael Carioca would be willing to leave the team as one show of loyalty to the Brazilian coach.

“I am in a position to report that Tuca is not going to direct Tigres anymore. This is his last season directing Tigres. Whatever happens, it goes away. Neither winning the Classic nor being a champion. The reason is not football. I can’t tell. Gignac, Nahuel, Pizarro and Carioca leave with Tuca. They swore loyalty to Tuca, ”said González.

González’s version contradicts the information revealed by David Mdrano Félix, who on April 21 commented that the Brazilian was very close to renewing his contract, with the only pending duration.

Also read: European Super League announces its suspension officially; Inter de MIlán and Atlético Madrid resign

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: