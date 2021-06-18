Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac will leave the preseason of Miguel Herrera

The UANL Tigers will have to get rid of their figure, the French striker, André Pierre Gignac, who would have to leave the preseason of Miguel Herrera Before a possible call-up of the French National Team that will play in the Olympics in Tokyo 2021 this summer.

According to information from the newspaper Le Parisien, the France coach has contemplated the forward of the UANL Tigers to be one of the three reinforcements that the Olympic Selection in Tokyo 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

If the report of the French newspaper Le Parisien was correct, André Pierre Gignac would face the Mexican National Team in Tokyo 2021, as France shares a group with the French team, in addition to the teams of Japan and South Africa.

France will debut in Tokyo 2021 on July 22 at the Tokio Stadium, but before that, Gignac would have to report with the French National Team to do concentration and play some preparation games, so he would have to miss the preseason with Tigres.

In addition, the Frenchman would surely miss the first three games of the Apertura 2021, since the Liga MX tournament begins the same day that the soccer tournament starts in Tokyo 2021, where France is a candidate to reach the Final, which would be played on August 7.

Also read: Club América: Cuauhtémoc Blanco responds to Salvador Reyes after declaring himself his fan

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content